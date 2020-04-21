Anonymous SEC Coach Not A Believer In Georgia QB Jake Fromm

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s draft class. Fromm’s college resume is rather strong, but his skill set has led to plenty of arguing over what kind of pro career he will.

Yesterday, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit warned teams about passing on Fromm and said he’s “a big fan” of the three-year SEC starter. PFF’s Seth Galina also thinks Fromm could prove to be a “late round steal” if he corrects the flaws that plagued him late last season.

At the same time, there are others who think Fromm’s physical limitations will be too much for his mental processing in the pocket and intangibles to overcome. Recently, AL.com’s Matt Zenitz polled 11 SEC staffers, including three coordinators, and asked them for their opinions on this year’s draft crop from the league.

The opinions for Fromm were not particularly flattering. While one voter said Fromm was difficult to prepare for, four staff members who were asked about the quarterback projected him to be a backup or spot starter at best in the NFL.

One likened him to current pro and former USC star Matt Barkley, a fourth-round pick in 2013 and perennial backup.

“I’m not a Jake Fromm lover,” a defensive coordinator said. “I don’t think he’s got the arm strength to do things in that league down the field. I think he’s a product of a lot of good people around him. And when he didn’t necessarily have those people this year, you kind of saw the real him in my opinion.”

Fromm finished his Georgia career with 8,236 passing yards and 78 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. He led the Bulldogs to three SEC East crowns, as well as a conference championship and national title game appearance in 2017.

Right now, he’s projected to be a Day 2 or 3 selection in this week’s draft. The second round seems like the ceiling for Fromm’s draft hopes, with his floor being a fourth-round selection.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday.