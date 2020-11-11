Another SEC College Football Game Has Been Postponed

SEC college football fans expected a big weekend of college football action this coming weekend.

Instead, it doesn’t look like they’ll have many viewing options. On Wednesday morning, the Southeastern Conference announced another game has been postponed.

Georgia and Missouri, scheduled to face off on Saturday, won’t be playing this weekend. The Tigers are in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis, leading the conference to decide against playing the game as scheduled.

“The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program,” the statement read. “The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.”

SEC fans can’t be happy with the recent news coming out of the conference. This is the fourth SEC game scheduled to take place this weekend that has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Earlier this week, the SEC announced Mississippi State vs. Auburn, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee and Alabama vs. LSU all wouldn’t be played this weekend.

That leaves just three games left on the schedule involving SEC program. Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt, Ole Miss vs. South Carolina and Florida vs. Arkansas are still on the schedule.

The latter contest, however, will be played without Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. He tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but said he has been asymptomatic.