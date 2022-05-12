Arch Manning Names His Favorite College Town: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The college football recruiting world is looking for any kind of indication where five-star quarterback Arch Manning is leaning. But he may have finally given fans a pretty significant breadcrumb.

In a recent interview with On3 Recruiting, Manning called Athens, Georgia "the best college town" he's visited. Athens is the home of the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia has been pretty high up on Manning's list throughout his recruiting process. Back in March he had nothing but high praise for them following their national title win.

Naturally, college football fans didn't bother reading the news. Everyone is simply advocating for him to attend their favorite college instead:

Georgia, Alabama and Texas have alternated ownership of the top odds to land Arch Manning for months now. But it's starting to look like the Bulldogs could be pulling away.

Manning reportedly has a good relationship with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and other members of the staff. And with the way Georgia has developed some of their quarterbacks lately, it's as good a destination as almost any school in the country for a top quarterback these days.

Arch Manning is arguably the most hyped college football prospect since Vince Young. He may even be the most hyped prospect ever.

Expectations will be sky high wherever he goes. But at a national title contender, they'll be in the stratosphere.