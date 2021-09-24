Five-star quarterback Arch Manning was in Athens last weekend to visit Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

While there, Manning met with Smart and Georgia’s coaching staff. He also watched the Bulldogs’ beatdown of South Carolina last Saturday.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Manning loved everything he saw and experienced during his visit. He specifically liked the stadium atmosphere, Athens itself and Georgia’s pro-style offense.

It’s still early in the recruiting process, but it seems like Georgia’s in a great spot following Manning’s visit.

“Well, he loves Georgia,” Wiltfong said, via 247Sports. “I think that he had a fantastic visit there this summer, likes the pro-style offense that (coordinator and quarterbacks) coach (Todd) Monken runs, and told me that Athens is the best college town he’s been to. And then you go to a game on Saturday night against South Carolina, and the fans, the student section obviously made him feel welcome. I was talking a little bit to the family after the trip, they just reiterated what a great town it is at Georgia. And close relationship with (offensive line coach) Matt Luke, Matt Luke obviously the former head coach at Ole Miss where Arch’s family has so many ties. So they know coach Luke, (head coach) Kirby Smart played against Peyton Manning. They’ve known Kirby for a long time. There’s just a lot of connections there that the Manning family has with the Georgia staff, and I think Georgia’s in a terrific position to land Arch but it’s still early in his process and he’s going to take some other visits this fall and just continue to see what he likes.”

You can find Wiltfong’s full update below.

On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, @SWiltfong247 has an in-depth update after Arch Manning's Georgia visit: "He's got a fun fall on tap, but Georgia has certainly put their best foot forward in this recruitment and they have a great chance…"https://t.co/xtTROaKbW2 pic.twitter.com/vZ3KHtAcEf — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 24, 2021