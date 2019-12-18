4-Star WR Commits To Georgia Over Alabama

While many of the players signing today, the start of the early signing period, were already established commitments to their schools, there have been some new pledges and surprises today. Georgia got some good news moments ago, with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Arian Smith.

Smith was down to Alabama and Georgia, two of the preeminent recruiting powers in the SEC. While Alabama has had more success with its wide receivers of late, the Florida native chose to go with Kirby Smart and the Dawgs.

It is a big signing period add for Georgia. 247Sports‘ composite rankings have the four-star receiver as the No. 72 player in the country.

COMMIT ALERT: Arian Smith, a four-star receiver from Lakeland, Fla., announces for Georgia. That's the third receiver in this class (so far) and the 17th overall commitment. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 18, 2019

Arian Smith brings gamebreaking speed and ability to the Georgia roster, something that it can definitely use outside of the running back position. He is also a track star who holds a U20 world record in the 4×100 relay.

As a Lakeland High School senior this season, Smith touched the ball just 27 times on offense, but converted those opportunities into 684 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage (six receiving, two rushing).

He’s also a very dangerous kick returner, taking back two to the house on the year.

247 ranks Smith No. 14 among wide receivers and No. 13 in the state of Florida for the 2020 class. He’s the 17th player to commit to the Dawgs, a class that is ranked No. 5 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC as of this writing.