Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Arrested On Rape Charge

Bacarri Rambo, a former Georgia All-American linebacker, was arrested on a rape charge Monday. The 29-year old was booked by Athens police just after 10 p.m. last night.

Rambo is accused of rape by a 21-year old, who called police at 1:17 a.m. on Saturday night.

Details are scarce so far. Police were called to Rambo’s home, though the alleged assault took place at a different location, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. He is currently being held without bond.

Rambo played for the Bulldogs from 2009-12. The two-time All-SEC player has been a member of Kirby Smart’s staff for the last two seasons. He joined as an intern, was most recently served as a graduate assistant on the defensive side.

Former Georgia safety Bacarri Rambo is currently incarcerated at Athens-Clarke County jail on a charge of felony rape. Booked last night. No further details at this point. Rambo was a graduate assistant with the program last year but is no longer listed on the school's web site. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) June 16, 2020

As noted by Seth Emerson of The Athletic, Bacarri Rambo has been removed from the Georgia athletics site. One would assume his time on staff is over, at least pending the results of the upcoming trial. Rambo faces felony charges stemming from the allegation.

Rambo was an All-American as a junior in 2011. He finished his college career with 16 interceptions as a safety for the Dawgs, a program-high mark.

He went on to be a sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2013 NFL Draft. He’d play two years for the franchise, before stops with the Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins. His NFL career ended in 2017.

We’ll have more on the legal situation as it progresses.

