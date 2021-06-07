Bear Alexander, Country’s No. 26 Recruit, Announces Decommitment

Bear Alexander, the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2022 class, is reopening his recruitment.

The five-star defensive lineman committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs back in February. He backed off such a commitment on Monday.

“I am blessed and appreciative of the opportunities that Georgia has offered me to be a part of the Bulldogs family,” Alexander said on Twitter. “The landscape of football has changed tremendously since I last visited with schools and though still one of my top choices, I am officially decommitting from Georgia and reopening my recruiting.”

You can find Alexander’s full statement below.

Bear Alexander took an unofficial visit to Georgia on June second. He then visited Texas A&M on June 4 and has a visit with the Miami Hurricanes scheduled for June 9. It’s unclear if there’s a favorite in Alexander’s recruitment just yet.

Alexander is sought after for a reason. He checks in at 6-foot-3 weighing 325 pounds. He’s a big-bodied defensive lineman capable of being a major run stopper in the college football ranks.

Georgia doesn’t miss on prospects like Alexander very often. The Bulldogs still appear to be in the mix, but it’s always a longshot a program lands a recruit after that same recruit decommitted earlier in the process.

Luckily for Georgia, it’s still recruiting at an elite level. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 ranked class in the 2022 cycle, per 247Sports‘ rankings. Their class currently includes three 5-star and eight 4-star prospects.