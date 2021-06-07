The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bear Alexander, Country’s No. 26 Recruit, Announces Decommitment

Two Georgia football helmets sitting on a field.CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Bear Alexander, the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2022 class, is reopening his recruitment.

The five-star defensive lineman committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs back in February. He backed off such a commitment on Monday.

“I am blessed and appreciative of the opportunities that Georgia has offered me to be a part of the Bulldogs family,” Alexander said on Twitter. “The landscape of football has changed tremendously since I last visited with schools and though still one of my top choices, I am officially decommitting from Georgia and reopening my recruiting.”

You can find Alexander’s full statement below.

Bear Alexander took an unofficial visit to Georgia on June second. He then visited Texas A&M on June 4 and has a visit with the Miami Hurricanes scheduled for June 9. It’s unclear if there’s a favorite in Alexander’s recruitment just yet.

Alexander is sought after for a reason. He checks in at 6-foot-3 weighing 325 pounds. He’s a big-bodied defensive lineman capable of being a major run stopper in the college football ranks.

Georgia doesn’t miss on prospects like Alexander very often. The Bulldogs still appear to be in the mix, but it’s always a longshot a program lands a recruit after that same recruit decommitted earlier in the process.

Luckily for Georgia, it’s still recruiting at an elite level. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 ranked class in the 2022 cycle, per 247Sports‘ rankings. Their class currently includes three 5-star and eight 4-star prospects.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.