Brad Nessler Isn’t Completely Sold On 1 Contender Yet

CBS announcer Brad Nessler watches plenty of SEC football in his role as the lead college football play-by-play man for the television network. As a result, he tends to have pretty reliable opinions when it comes to the strength of teams in the conference.

That’s why it came as a surprise to hear that he isn’t entirely sold on the Georgia Bulldogs in 2021 just yet.

In an appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning”, Nessler told Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic that he’s still waiting for Kirby Smart’s program to solidify themselves as a clear contender this season. Despite starting the year 3-0, which included a win over Clemson, the Bulldogs haven’t fully impressed the CBS broadcaster.

“I’m not sure about Georgia yet. I’m still in a wait-and-see deal,” Nessler said, per Saturday Down South. “They don’t have a dominant guy [at running back] I don’t think. I think their receivers are still learning. I think their defense is as good as anybody’s in the country, maybe better than all of them, I don’t know.

“To answer your question, Florida impressed me. I thought it was just going to be hands down all right, Georgia’s going to win the East. Last year I thought Florida would win the East and they did. … I’m more impressed with Florida. I think Florida can hang with Georgia and be a threat. More than I did when I was heading to Gainesville last week.”

Since beating Clemson in Week 1, Georgia has cruised to victories over UAB and South Carolina. The Bulldogs highly touted defense is as talented as advertised and has given up just 23 points across their three wins.

However, Georgia’s early strength of schedule hasn’t been much of a challenge apart from the season opener. As Nessler points out, the Bulldogs won’t really be tested in the SEC East until they play Florida on Oct. 30.

Before then, Georgia will need to get past No. 16 Arkansas, No. 23 Auburn and Kentucky over the next few weeks. It’s likely that Nessler will have a much clearer picture on how good the Bulldogs are by the time they travel to Florida to play the Gators ahead of Halloween.

Georgia will be back in action this weekend against SEC East opponent Vanderbilt.