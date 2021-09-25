Brady Quinn Names College Football’s Best Team

If we were to ask the college football world who the best team is right now, the general consensus would land on Alabama. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn disagrees.

Through three weeks of football, college football’s top contenders are starting to emerge. Clemson and Ohio State, traditional powers in the playoff era, have lost a game already. Oklahoma looks beatable. And teams like Iowa, Oregon and Penn State have asserted themselves as playoff-caliber teams.

That leaves Alabama and Georgia. Both look like juggernauts so far, but Quinn likes one over the other. The college football analyst believes the Bulldogs are the best team in college football right now.

Georgia doesn’t have many flaws and executes well in all three phases of the game. The Dawgs’ defense in particular is borderline elite.

“They’re playing the best football right now, really when you look at all three phases,” Quinn said during FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, via 247Sports. “Defensively, we’ve known that they have been stout for a while, their defense has only given up one defensive touchdown this season. The difference is J.T. Daniels came back last week from that oblique injury, he’s still playing good football. Look guys, he’s undefeated as a starter at Georgia, he relies on that defense. He can take shots down the field with the passing game. George Pickens eventually will be coming back and added to these receivers on the outside. So I think right now, you can make a good case that Georgia’s playing the best football in the country.”

Is Brady Quinn right? We think so.

Alabama displayed several obvious flaws in its thrilling two-point win over Florida last weekend. The Crimson Tide looked beatable for the first time in a while.

Georgia, meanwhile, has one of the best resumes in college football. For now, the Bulldogs probably deserve the highest of recognition.