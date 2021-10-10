Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 7 Destination

Just two weeks after going to Athens, Georgia, ESPN’s College GameDay will be back “between the hedges” next Saturday.

The weekly college football pregame show announced this afternoon it will be heading to Sanford Stadium in Week 7 for the showdown between undefeated top-ranked Georgia and unbeaten Kentucky, ranked 11th.

GameDay had previously been to Georgia for the Bulldogs’ 37-0 win over Arkansas on Oct. 2. Counting the Week 1 game against Clemson in Charlotte, this will be the third Georgia game that GameDay has broadcast from this season.

Is it atypical for College GameDay to revisit a school so soon after broadcasting from there? Sure, but looking at the schedule for Week 7, there were not many other options.

There is only one other game featuring two ranked teams–No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas–and GameDay just broadcast from Oklahoma-Texas in Dallas. Simply put, Georgia-Kentucky was by far the juiciest matchup on the docket.

However, while Athens will host GameDay on Saturday, ESPN will not be calling the actual game between the Bulldogs and Wildcats. That’s because CBS will broadcast the contest as its “SEC Game of the Week” at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.