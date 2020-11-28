Breaking: Georgia QB Has Reportedly Left The Program

The Georgia Bulldogs reportedly lost a quarterback this week.

According to Dawgs 247, Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis has left the program. Mathis is reportedly not with the team at the moment and he’s expected to transfer out.

Jake Rowe of 247Sports confirmed the news:

Georgia is down to three scholarship quarterbacks. Dawgs247 has learned that redshirt freshman signal caller D’Wan Mathis is not currently with the team and barring a last-minute change of heart, he is expected to enter the NCAA’s student-athlete transfer portal. As of right now, Mathis has not put his name in the portal, which would allow him to be recruited by other NCAA football programs. Mathis has played in four games this season with one start where he completed 12 of 30 passes for 89 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also has 18 rushing attempts for 17 yards. That lone start came in the 2020 season opener where he struggled mightily against Arkansas. He moved the chains on the first drive of his career but took a big hit near the sideline to end the drive and scuffled until being pulled favor of Stetson Bennett IV.

Georgia is starting J.T. Daniels behind center.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 on the season, ranked No. 9 in the country.