Breaking: Georgia QB Jamie Newman Reportedly Opting Out

Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman will reportedly opt out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19.

A grad transfer from Wake Forest, Newman was expected to be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback this season. However, he will instead focus on the 2021 NFL Draft, according to Yahoo Sports‘ Pete Thamel.

With Newman out of picture, Georgia will rely on USC transfer J.T. Daniels, who receiver a waiver for immediate eligibility earlier this summer. Daniels threw for threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions as a freshman for the Trojans in 2018.

He started Week 1 for USC in 2019 but suffered a season-ending knee injury.

After starting several games for Wake Forest in 2018, Jamie Newman broke out last year. He threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 574 yards and six more scores.

Georgia will open up its 2020 season against Arkansas on September 26. That game should be a relatively easy win for the Bulldogs, but things get significantly tougher after that.

After the Razorbacks, Georgia’s next five games are against Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida. How they handle that five-game stretch will likely determine just how good of a season the Bulldogs have.