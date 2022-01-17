Breaking: J.T. Daniels Makes Decision On Georgia Future

JT Daniels has reportedly made a decision on his future with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Daniels, the former USC quarterback, began the 2021 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was eventually replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who made the most of the opportunity and led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.

Daniels, meanwhile, will reportedly try and play elsewhere during the 2022 season. The former five-star prospect is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal after meeting with Kirby Smart, but he may remain enrolled at UGA until he graduates this spring,” Griffith reports.

“Daniels looks to be the first domino to fall — but likely not the last — in the Bulldogs’ annual quarterback room shuffle.”

JT Daniels expected to enter the transfer portal: https://t.co/o6o2UhaUgW pic.twitter.com/cAJRRcu8Ou — MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) January 17, 2022

JT Daniels beat out Stetson Bennett on multiple occasions ahead of the 2021 season. But injuries proved to be what convinced Kirby Smart to roll with Bennett for the latter half of the season.

Daniels’ potential has always been higher than Bennett’s. But it’s the inconsistency due to injuries that proved to be an obstacle.

Barring a change of heart, Daniels will be playing for a new school in 2022.