Georgia 5-Star QB Commit Reacts To J.T. Daniels Transfer Decision

On Thursday afternoon, former USC quarterback JT Daniels announced on Twitter that he’s transferring to Georgia. It’s too early to tell if he’ll receive a waiver from the NCAA to play this fall, but he should be the favorite to start in 2021.

Daniels missed the majority of the 2019 season due to a torn ACL. He threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Trojans.

Georgia has to be thrilled to land an experienced quarterback like Daniels. On the other hand, there were fans initially worried it could rub five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff the wrong way. However, it sounds like the talented quarterback from the 2021 recruiting class is excited to compete for the starting job.

“There is always gonna be competition at a place like UGA,” Vandagriff told 247Sports. “That’s why people come to play here. Go Dawgs!”

Vandagriff initially committed to Oklahoma before he changed his mind and switched over to Georgia.

The consensus around college football is that Vandagriff has the talent to make an immediate impact with the Bulldogs. That being said, he might have to sit during his first year since Daniels is now part of the program.

It’s also possible that Vandagriff actually beats out Daniels for the starting job. Either way, Kirby Smart has two really good options to start at quarterback for the 2021 season.