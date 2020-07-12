A five-star freshman signee reportedly suffered a lower-leg injury in a motorbike accident, according to multiple reports.

Dawgs247 and UGASports.com are reporting that Broderick Jones, a five-star offensive lineman, was injured in a recent motorbiking accident.

Jones, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound offensive lineman, is one of the top recruits in the 2020 class. The Georgia native is the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Georgia football OL signee Broderick Jones injures leg in motor bike accident https://t.co/3XTQPsnNhJ — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) July 11, 2020

Jones is a big part of Georgia’s loaded 2020 class, which ranks No. 1 in the country per 247Sports’ team rankings.

The severity of Jones’ injury is currently unclear, though it’s not believed to be something that is long-term.

Jones is expected to be an instant contributor to the Bulldogs in 2020. Georgia is expected to contend for both an SEC East championship and a College Football Playoff berth this fall.

Georgia is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Monday, Sept. 7 against Virginia. However, it’s possible that game will be canceled. Two major conferences – the Big Ten and the Pac-12 – have gone to conference-only schedules. It’s possible other leagues, like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, will follow suit.

If that happens, the Georgia vs. Virginia game will be cancelled. It’s possible teams would not begin conference-only schedules until mid-to-late September. This would give Jones more time to recover.

Stay tuned for updates.