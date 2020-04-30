Jake Fromm’s NFL dream came true this past weekend when he was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, the Bills announced the jersey numbers for their seven-man draft class. While Fromm wore the number 11 in high school and at Georgia, he will be wearing the number 10 jersey in Buffalo.

Cracking the Bills final roster will be no easy feat for Fromm, though. They already have a starter in Josh Allen, and two backups with NFL experience in Matt Barkley and Davis Webb.

As a fifth-round pick, Fromm is no lock to make the final roster based on his draft status.

Fromm made a name for himself at Georgia as number 11. As a freshman he led Georgia to an SEC title and the College Football Playoff national title game.

He would go on to lead the Bulldogs to two more SEC East crowns, and left after the 2019 season in the top 10 of all major passing categories in school history.

Despite Fromm’s success in college though, NFL teams were not especially bullish on him at the draft. He was the eighth quarterback selected in the draft.

Now Fromm will have to go out and prove the 31 other teams who passed on him wrong.

Will Jake Fromm make the final roster in Buffalo?