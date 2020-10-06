CBS Unveils Week 6 College Football Top 10

College football fans looking for chaos in the 2020 season have gotten what they wished for thus far. But the true championship contenders remain the same from last season–for now.

The Georgia Bulldogs notched the biggest win of the season so far with a win over their longest rival, the Auburn Tigers, this past Saturday. The Big 12, meanwhile, suffered a pair of devastating losses.

Oklahoma, the Big 12’s most promising playoff contender, garnered its second loss of the season at the hands of Iowa State this past weekend. Texas, OU’s biggest challenger in the conference, lost to TCU in stunning fashion.

Last week, the Longhorns ranked No. 3 in CBS Sports’ Week 5 Top 10. Texas has now been replaced by Georgia as the Bulldogs have jumped from No. 8 to No. 3 after their massive win over Auburn.

Georgia trails just Clemson (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 2) in CBS’ latest college football power rankings, courtesy of Dennis Dodd.

“The original Stetson Bennett was a sharecropper who ran a little moonshine,” Dodd writes, via CBS Sports. “Generations later, Stetson Bennett IV finds himself the unlikely quarterback starter at Georgia. The former walk-on threw for 240 yards, and Georgia’s D did the rest in a smothering 27-6 win over Auburn.”

Take a look at Dodd’s full top 10 ranking below.

Clemson Alabama Georgia Florida Miami Notre Dame Oklahoma State Cincinnati Tennessee Kansas State

Dodd’s latest top 10 is bound to change following the Week 6 results. The Clemson Tigers face Miami this Saturday in one of the biggest ACC games of the season.

In the SEC, Georgia has a conference clash this Saturday with another marquee program: the Tennessee Volunteers. Kansas State out of the Big 12 could also have an upset on its hands as it faces TCU, the same program which knocked off the Longhorns last Saturday.

