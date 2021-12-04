The Spun

CFB World Reacts To Dan Mullen College GameDay Segment

Florida football head coach Dan Mullen on the sideline.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators pumps up the crowd prior to the start of the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday, ESPN had former Florida head coach Dan Mullen on College GameDay to preview the SEC Championship Game.

At one point during this Saturday’s show, Mullen conducted a segment on how to attack Georgia’s secondary. He used film from the Georgia-Tennessee game, which didn’t sit well with college football fans.

What made this segment was so funny is that Mullen coached against Georgia earlier this season. Florida was blown out 34-7 in one of its worst performances of the year.

As you’d expect, college football fans find it hilarious that Mullen didn’t use film from that game.

“Dan Mullen on College Gameday using Tennessee film to explain how to beat UGA is somehow not the most embarrassing thing he’s done as a person,” a Georgia fan said.

“Alabama and Georgia fans rejoicing in booing Dan Mullen, I love it,” another Georgia fan said.

Georgia fans aren’t the only ones making fun of Mullen this Saturday. There are plenty of neutral fans mocking the former Florida coach on social media.

“Dan Mullen giving advice on beating Georgia is like me giving advice on how to win Mr. Olympia,” a college football fan tweeted.

“I can’t get over how funny it is that ESPN brought on Dan Mullen to break down how to beat Alabama and Georgia,” another fan tweeted.

Mullen actually had some strong analysis on College GameDay, but the irony from that segment is just too good to ignore.

Kickoff for the SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

