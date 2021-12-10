CFB World Reacts To Friday’s Dan Lanning, Oregon Rumors

On Friday afternoon, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning would become the next head coach at Oregon. That report was quickly met with a strong denial.

Lanning, 35, is one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football. However, it sounds like he has not agreed to a deal with the Ducks.

James Crepea of The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that Lanning is a candidate but has not been offered the job as of Friday afternoon.

“UO source says Oregon has NOT offered nor has the job been accepted by Dan Lanning or anyone else,” Crepea said. “Georgia DC is a candidate, but is NOT hired. At least not yet.”



Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported similar information this Friday.

“Am told by a source that the report that UGA DC Dan Lanning has been hired as the next head coach at Oregon is not true,” Feldman tweeted.

As you’d expect, the college football world is a bit confused by the conflicting reports.

Lanning has certainly earned an opportunity to be a head coach for a Power Five program. He has done an excellent job coaching Georgia’s defense and getting that unit to play at an elite level.

While it’s possible that Oregon may hire Lanning as its next coach, the two sides have not yet officially agreed to a deal.