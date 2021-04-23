Charles Barkley’s Comment About Georgia Bulldogs Is Going Viral

Another week, another questionable remark from Charles Barkley.

During this Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA on TNT, Barkley decided to take a shot at Georgia women while the crew was going over the Lakers-Mavericks highlights.

After they showed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knock down a triple, the crew mentioned that he played college basketball for the Georgia Bulldogs. For some inexplicable reason that led to Barkley unleashing a brutal one-liner.

“Georgia is the only school in the world that named their mascot after the women down there,” Barkley said.

Ernie Johnson and the rest of the crew didn’t let that comment from Barkley slide, as they told him it was totally uncalled for.

Here’s the full exchange from Inside the NBA:

Charles Barkley “Georgia the only school in the world that they named their mascot after the women down there” pic.twitter.com/eAJBRhlSHO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 23, 2021

Basically, the Hall of Famer is saying women who live in Georgia are bulldogs.

A lot of NBA fans thought Charles Barkley’s latest comment was funny, but there are also some people who are offended by it – and rightfully so.

Despite all the backlash that he’s faced over the years, Barkley hasn’t changed his ways. He’ll continue to make edgy comments on Inside the NBA because that’s who he is.

We’ll just have to wait until next week to see what one-liner Barkley has in store for everyone.

[@gifdsports]