Clemson 5-Star Derion Kendrick Makes Transfer Decision

Clemson cornerback transfer Derion Kendrick won’t have to wait long to face his former teammates next season.

Kendrick will have the chance to play against Clemson in Week 1. The former five-star recruit is transferring to Georgia, according to multiple reports.

The Bulldogs open up the 2021 season against the Tigers in Charlotte. Kendrick will presumably be eligible to play in that contest.

BREAKING – Clemson DB Derion Kendrick is transferring to #UGA Story:https://t.co/T5fvjvDhC7 Readers at UGASports are not surprised at this news. More to come.

Kendrick began his career at Clemson as a wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback. He started multiple games for the Tigers during the 2020 season, but was dismissed from the program in February after disciplinary issues.

“I’m sure everybody has probably heard the news about DK,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said at the time. “Really not much to say about that other than he’s no longer with us. Also to say, I love DK. He’s a young man that I always loved as a football player. He’s got a good heart, he’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes you just need change. Just so thankful I had the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him these past three years. Thankful for all his contributions to our program and will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is, and will always be here for him.”

In his time at Clemson, Kendrick compiled 63 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two touchdowns.

He is one of two major transfers Georgia landed this afternoon, along with former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert.