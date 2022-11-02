College Basketball Star Out Indefinitely With Personal Reasons

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Georgia's basketball team was without marquee transfer Terry Roberts on Tuesday for an exhibition against Georgia College.

Roberts transferred to Georgia from Bradley this offseason. Last season, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Not only was Roberts named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year, he earned first-team All-MVC honors.

Georgia head coach Mike White addressed Roberts' situation following the team's exhibition on Tuesday night.

"Terry is taking some personal time," White said. "We support him, love him, respect him and that's all I am going to say on it.”

White previously described Roberts as a "ultra competitive, tough, hard-nosed point guard." The Bulldogs will miss his presence in the immediate future.

There is currently no timetable for Roberts' return to the court.

Georgia will kick off its season on Nov. 7 against Western Carolina. Tipoff is currently set for 8 p.m. ET from Stegeman Coliseum.