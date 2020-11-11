Georgia relies on its defense to carry the team to the SEC title. But when the defense isn’t at its best during the regular season, the Bulldogs just aren’t a very good football team.

No. 10 Georgia finds itself out of the playoff picture following its second loss of the season this past Saturday. The Bulldogs gave up 44 points, albeit to the Florida Gators – one of the best offenses in the nation.

While there’s certainly a plethora of problems within the Georgia offense, specifically at quarterback, the Bulldogs defense hasn’t been able to contain elite offenses like Florida’s and Alabama’s. In this day and age of college football, if you don’t have an elite offense, you have to have an elite defense. Georgia has neither. That much was clear this past Saturday.

All year long we’ve heard about how stacked the Georgia defense is, at least on paper. But that same defense has been “pushed around offensively,” according to SEC analyst Greg McElroy.

“There’s no excuse for Georgia to go out in the two biggest games of the year and get pushed around offensively and to give up that kind of offensive productivity,” McElroy said, via Saturday Down South. “We’re talking about a group that got shredded by Alabama and shredded by Florida in their two biggest games of the year, and this is a team that’s supposed to win with their defense?”

Georgia isn’t going to consider firing Kirby Smart anytime soon. He’ll always have the Bulldogs in the conference title hunt. But it’s time for serious reflection within the Georgia football program.

The Bulldogs recruit almost better than anyone in the nation, but those elite classes just haven’t translated to on-field success.

First thing’s first, though – Georgia has to start evaluating its quarterbacks better. It’s inexcusable the Bulldogs once had Justin Fields on the roster and allowed him to slip away.