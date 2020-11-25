The Spun

College Football Fans Aren’t Happy With 1 Team’s CFB Playoff Ranking

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throwing a pass.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a College Football Playoff rankings release without the committee angering fans and media alike over where they slotted certain teams.

The first CFP top 25 of the 2020 season was unveiled moments ago. No team inspired more backlash over its ranking than Georgia.

The playoff committee ranked the 5-2 Bulldogs at No. 9, ahead of both undefeated BYU and a one-loss Indiana team that gave Ohio State everything it had. On paper, this doesn’t make much sense.

Not only has Georgia lost twice, it looked bad doing so, falling to Alabama and Florida by double-digits. Even the Bulldogs’ two most recent wins, against Kentucky and Mississippi State, were ugly.

Not surprisingly, many college football fans are outraged at UGA’s standing. A lot of prominent media members feel the same way.

We won’t lie–it’s tough to understand what the committee is seeing here. Sure, Georgia should be better with J.T. Daniels at quarterback, but it seems far-fetched to rank the Bulldogs in the top 10 right now.

Fortunately, the only thing guaranteed about the first College Football Playoff rankings is that they will change. However, with Georgia having games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt–two likely wins–coming up, it is likely that the Bulldogs will remain where they are moving forward.


