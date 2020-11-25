College Football Fans Aren’t Happy With 1 Team’s CFB Playoff Ranking

It wouldn’t be a College Football Playoff rankings release without the committee angering fans and media alike over where they slotted certain teams.

The first CFP top 25 of the 2020 season was unveiled moments ago. No team inspired more backlash over its ranking than Georgia.

The playoff committee ranked the 5-2 Bulldogs at No. 9, ahead of both undefeated BYU and a one-loss Indiana team that gave Ohio State everything it had. On paper, this doesn’t make much sense.

Not only has Georgia lost twice, it looked bad doing so, falling to Alabama and Florida by double-digits. Even the Bulldogs’ two most recent wins, against Kentucky and Mississippi State, were ugly.

Not surprisingly, many college football fans are outraged at UGA’s standing. A lot of prominent media members feel the same way.

Georgia at #9??? You have got to be kidding me — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 25, 2020

Georgia isn't even a good eye test team. WTF are you doing, committee? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 25, 2020

If Georgia is the No. 9 team in the country, I’m not losing my hair. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 25, 2020

Georgia’s way outta line at 8! It’s easy to see and hear between the lines what these guys with @ReceDavis are thinking. Sun Belt Invitational is in tact folks. Group of 5? Forget about it! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 25, 2020

So let me get this straight. The @CFBPlayoff decided against CDC recommendations to travel for this totally unnecessary in-person meeting, discussed the rankings for whatever amount of time, and felt Georgia was worthy of No. 9? This really is a complete joke, right? — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 25, 2020

Indiana nearly wins at Ohio State, and is No.12. Georgia gets its ass kicked twice, and is No.9. — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) November 25, 2020

Surprised the CFP has UGA up as high as No. 9. Lost by 17 and 16 to Bama and UF and just barely beat a Miss. State team with on 49 scholarship players. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 25, 2020

I told everyone on the College Football Show yesterday that I think the committee will sneak Georgia back into the Top 10 and was called crazy. So stupid it actually happened pic.twitter.com/ViX9xiCWZ9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 25, 2020

Georgia at 9. Committee loved how the Dogs struggled with last place Mississippi State. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) November 25, 2020

Besides weighing for # of games, these rankings feel similar to committees past. They love good defenses (Cincinnati No. 7) and the SEC (Georgia No. 9). They dock bad schedules (No. 14 BYU, No. 21 Marshall). They're not buying the Pac-12 (Oregon at No. 15). — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 25, 2020

Georgia at #9. Wut???? — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) November 25, 2020

We won’t lie–it’s tough to understand what the committee is seeing here. Sure, Georgia should be better with J.T. Daniels at quarterback, but it seems far-fetched to rank the Bulldogs in the top 10 right now.

Fortunately, the only thing guaranteed about the first College Football Playoff rankings is that they will change. However, with Georgia having games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt–two likely wins–coming up, it is likely that the Bulldogs will remain where they are moving forward.