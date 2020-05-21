Why Paul Finebaum Thinks College Football Will Be Played This Fall

In recent weeks, there’s been a real shift in views on whether college football will happen. It seems increasingly likely that we’ll see the sport in September, even if it has to happen without fans in the stands.

Obviously, there is a major appetite for sports within the college football fan base. We’ve gone without major sports for over two months now. Football is obviously our biggest national sport, and things will get particularly brutal if the ongoing pandemic continues to push things off the calendar in the fall.

Paul Finebaum, one of ESPN’s leading college football voices, is also pretty confident that we’ll have the sport back, for better or worse. He thinks that goes right to the top, with university presidents desperate to avoid the ramifications of losing the sport. He discussed the situation on First Take today.

“The bigger issue beyond what fans are thinking I think comes down to college presidents,” Finebaum told Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman. “A couple weeks ago, they were saying there’s no way. But they’ve taken a long hard look… Let’s say they come out today and say we’re not going to have a season. They would immediately find people bowing out of tuition donations.”

Paul Finebaum explains the real reason college football must be played this fall: https://t.co/30CuofUhiy pic.twitter.com/qTvruKkbQa — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 21, 2020

If college football is totally canceled, Finebaum thinks that college presidents will fear for the financial ramifications. That is ultimately the deciding factor here, he believes.

“They’re scared to death. Political ideology is around, but I think it’s a fear by college leaders that they will go bankrupt that has led to this zeal to bring back college football.”

Right or wrong, it does sounds like the most of the powers that be are ready to push forward. Hopefully they can do so in a way that keeps players, coaches, and everyone else involved safe.

