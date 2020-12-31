Kirby Smart Has New Idea For Expanding College Football Playoff

Georgia reached the College Football Playoff during the 2017-18 season, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship. The Dawgs have been in contention in the years since, but haven’t reached the four-team field.

There have been concerns about how limited the number of teams is, since the start of the playoff system in 2014. Things truly hit a fever pitch this year, exacerbated by the situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was very little non-conference play and drastically different schedules from team to team and conference to conference.

The ACC, Big 12, and SEC played close to normal length schedules, minus some non-conference games. The Big Ten and Pac-12, meanwhile, tried a sprint through November and December without bye weeks, which wound up being a real misfire due to a lack of flexibility. Ohio State managed to make the College Football Playoff at 6-0, but it required the Big Ten to adjust the rules on the fly to allow the Buckeyes to make the conference championship.

A few years ago when UCF went undefeated, it was pretty clear that the selection committee was never going to give a Group of Five power like the Knights a real shot to make the field. That was really driven home this year, with undefeated runs by Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, and San Jose State, none of whom got anywhere near the top four. It would also likely prevent many of the opt-outs that we’ve seen increasing with each progressive bowl season, from star players from teams just outside the top four. The calls for an expanded College Football Playoff are louder than ever, and now even Kirby Smart, coach of an SEC power that doesn’t have those kinds of roadblocks to deal with, seems interested in seeing a bigger event.

UGA coach Kirby Smart said on talk of expanding playoffs that he would support making it 12 teams. "I'd rather go farther than 8 if we're going to do it." — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) December 31, 2020

Smart thinks that with a 12-team Playoff field, things could really get decided on the field rather than by luck with how certain schedules play out, citing Alabama’s 2017-18 championship after losing the SEC West to Auburn. He makes an interesting point.

From 247Sports:

“I would concur with (Cincinnati head coach) Luke (Fickell),” Smart said during Peach Bowl media sessions. “I’ve always been of the opinion the decisions and the outcomes and the championships and the trophies should be decided on the field. It’s harder and harder every year to agree it’s decided on the field because there’s somebody arguably that’s left out. “Always go back to the year that we were in it, Alabama sits at home, doesn’t play in an SEC championship game. They’re the four seed. You could argue that, in fact, may have helped them with one less game. They won a national championship from a four seed. What’s to say the fifth seed, sixth seed or seventh seed doesn’t get hot, doesn’t play well, doesn’t have an opportunity to win?”

Smart thinks that 12 teams would give an advantage to the top four with byes, but is wide ranging enough to include basically all teams that would have a real shot of winning it.

“The problem I have is where that clear line leads to what number that is,” Smart said. “To say that it’s just eight, because that’s double four, I think you’re going to have major issues at nine and 10. If you’d done that this year you would argue Luke and I would be sitting here saying we should be in. You’re going to have to pick a number. If we were going to do it, I would be in favor of saying let’s go to 12, have eight teams play out, maybe the first four get a bonus or a bye or something like that. “I would just rather go further than eight if we’re going to do it. If they did that, somebody within that back five, six, seven, eight are going to win a national championship at some point. That’s giving everybody a realistic shot. At the end of the day how are all college sports decisions made? They’re done on the field, in a championship environment. We’re one of the few that’s not done that way. It makes it different. I’m sure people can argue just the opposite of that, as well.”

Based on the final College Football Playoff rankings, here’s how the 12-team playoff that Smart proposes would’ve looked like this year. Coincidentally, his No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs would have the same matchup as he has in tomorrow’s Peach Bowl, No. 8 Cincinnati.

1 Alabama vs. 8 Cincinnati/9 Georgia

4 Notre Dame vs. 5 Texas A&M/12 Coastal Carolina

3 Ohio State vs. 6 Oklahoma/Indiana

2 Clemson vs. 7 Florida/10 Iowa State

That would have made for a very fun event, I think most can admit.

