The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 5

The best weekend of college football so far is upon us. There are some big ranked matchups, including Top 25 duels between No. 2 Alabama and No. 13 Texas A&M, and No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 7 Auburn.

On Friday, we get a pretty intriguing game between No. 22 BYU, which is looking to run the table in its short season, against Louisiana Tech. Wake Forest also looks for its first win, with a game against Campbell.

On Saturday, No. 3 Florida hosts South Carolina, No. 9 Texas hosts TCU, and West Virginia hosts Baylor in the noon slate. No. 25 Memphis is at SMU and Kentucky hosts Ole Miss in the afternoon.

Iowa State looks to repeat what Kansas State pulled off at home against No. 18 Oklahoma at night, while No. 20 LSU looks to make up for last weekend on the road at Vanderbilt.

📍 A T H E N S We're headed to the Classic City for Auburn-Georgia! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Em5wb7Elhi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2020

Things remain very tight in our annual college football staff picks contest through the first month of the season. All nine participants are within four games of first place after Week 4’s games. Tzvi Machlin went 20-2 last week, nailing the Mississippi State over LSU upset. He has a share of the overall lead as a result. None of us had Oklahoma losing to Kansas State, the other huge upset of Week 4, though.

Here’s where things stand after last week’s picks:

T-1. Matt Hladik: 38-9

T-1. Chris Rosvoglou: 38-9

T-1. Tzvi Machlin: 38-9

T-4. Dan Lyons: 37-10

T-4. Alek Arend: 37-10

6. Andrew Holleran: 36-11

T-7. Steve Driscoll: 35-12

T-7. Andrew McCarty: 35-12

9. Matt Lombardi: 34-13

Here are our picks for Week 5 of the 2020 college football season:

Each week, we pick every college football game involving Power Five and/or ranked teams. Check back as we update our standings.