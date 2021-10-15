The Spun’s 2021 College Football Staff Picks: Week 7

Once again, college football brought us some shocking results last weekend. None was more jarring than No. 1 Alabama’s upset loss at Texas A&M.

With that loss, Georgia vaults to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs’ defense has been virtually impenetrable this season, and the offense has been efficient enough for the Dawgs to blow the doors off of basically everyone they’ve played.

They’re back in Athens this weekend, for a pretty interesting game against another of the SEC’s hottest teams. Kentucky, ranked No. 11 in the country after putting the clamps on LSU last weekend, will look for an upset between the hedges.

The rest of the schedule isn’t as stacked as the last few weeks, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to go around. On Friday night, Clemson has a tricky test at Syracuse. No. 3 Cincinnati is at AAC foe UCF. No. 25 Texas looks to rebound from last week’s heartbreak against Oklahoma with a game against undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma State. We also have interesting games between No. 17 Arkansas and Auburn, No. 19 BYU and Baylor, No. 4 Oklahoma and TCU, No. 13 Ole Miss and Tennessee, and No. 18 Arizona State and Utah.

THERE'S A NEW NO. 1 IN THE AP POLL 🐶🔥 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/6rc75g2U0L — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 10, 2021

Through five weeks of picks, Andrew McCarty’s lead has been pushed to two games over the rest of the staff.

Here are the standings after Week 6:

1. Andrew McCarty: 210-53

2. Steve Driscoll: 208-55

3. Dan Lyons: 203-60

4. Alek Arend: 202-61

5. Zach Koons: 200-63

T-6. Matt Lombardi: 198-65

T-6. Chris Rosvoglou: 198-65

T-8. Matt Hladik: 197-66

T-8. Tzvi Machlin: 197-66

T-8. Matt Audilet: 197-66

11. Andrew Holleran 195-68