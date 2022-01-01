College Football World Impressed By Stetson Bennett Tonight

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. But he made mincemeat out of the Michigan defense in the College Football Playoff today.

Through 3.5 quarters Bennett has gone 20 of 30 for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He’s added another 32 yards on the ground, including a big 20-yard scramble.

It’s a marked improvement over the performance Bennett put on against Alabama earlier this month. He had similar numbers but had two costly interceptions as Georgia lost to the Crimson Tide yet again.

But it’s clear that Bennett has bounced back in a big way today. While he hasn’t won over everyone yet, there are a lot of people calling for his haters to apologize or at least quiet down:

There is one more game to go (and some), but like I said on Riding Home this week, the Stetson Bennett apologies better be as loud as the hate. He is playing his ass off tonight. — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) January 1, 2022

Stetson Bennett earned so much respect across the country tonight. He was SHARP. — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) January 1, 2022

All the Stetson Bennett haters can suck it. — Steven S. Sidman (@sidman_steven) January 1, 2022

Stetson Bennett's line for the day so far: 20-30, 301 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT. Pretty fair to call this the best all-around game of his career. — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) January 1, 2022

Stetson Bennett has quietly put up a superb season for Georgia even if it they aren’t Heisman caliber numbers. He had a 64-percent completion rate with 2,325 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through the air with another 251 rushing yards.

With his performance today, Bennett has 27 touchdowns – the fourth-most for a season in Georgia history.

Bennett has had a wilder road to college football success than many of his contemporaries. He was a walk-on as a freshman, transferred to junior college, returned to Georgia, served as a backup to several other quarterbacks and lost his starting job to a player who later transferred.

But now, he is on the cusp of leading his team to the national championship game.

Well done, Stetson Bennett.