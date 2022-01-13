College Football World Reacts To Georgia Coaching News

It’s only been three days since the Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama in the national championship game, but rumors are already swirling about Kirby Smart’s coaching staff for the 2022 season.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken may return to the NFL. Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae could also be moving on.

These would be two significant losses for the Bulldogs. Monken’s offense averaged 38.6 points per game this season, which ranked ninth in the country.

As you’d expect, Georgia fans aren’t thrilled about this news.

“This would not be good,” a Georgia alum said. “These two are great coaches.”

“Yikes on Monken,” a Georgia fan tweeted. “He’s been awesome.”

If Monken does move on this offseason, former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady will be a popular name for the job.

“Georgia OC Joe Brady soon,” Tim Verghese of On3 said.

Brady had a lot of success during his stint at LSU, so it would be fascinating to see what he can do at Georgia.

That being said, the ideal scenario for Georgia would be to keep Monken. What he’s been able to accomplish in Athens is nothing short of incredible.