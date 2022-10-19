College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 29, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer.

Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing.

According to Saturday Down South, tickets for the Georgia-Tennessee game are starting at $625 after fees.

If these prices hold firm for the next two weeks, there'll be a lot of Georgia fans choosing to watch this game on TV.

"Gonna be a great game.... on TV," one fan said.

"People saying that this is why attendance is declining is the dumbest take ever," another fan wrote. "It’s literally the complete opposite."

"Tennessee start winning and don’t know how to act smh," a third fan said.

Georgia and Tennessee are both ranked inside the top three at the moment. The latter defeated Alabama at home this past weekend.

There will be a lot at stake at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 5. The winner of this game between Georgia and Tennessee will most likely represent the SEC East in the conference title game.