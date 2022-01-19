College Football World Reacts To Big Georgia Transfer News

A pair of marquee players entered the NCAA transfer portal this Wednesday. The college football world learned that both Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton are exploring their options.

Daniels, a former five-star quarterback, was supposed to be the starting quarterback for Georgia this past season. Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from staying on the field.

Stetson Bennett ultimately earned the starting quarterback job in Athens, and the rest is history.

As for Burton, he finished the 2021 season with 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns. He should draw a lot of interest in the transfer portal.

When it was announced that Burton and Daniels have entered the transfer portal, several fans immediately went on Twitter to react to the news.

“Damn I did not see Burton leaving UGA,” one fan replied.

AJ King of 247Sports tweeted, “Daniels, I get. Burton, I do no.”

So just how significant is this news? Let’s just say Daniels and Burton could make significant impacts for different teams next season.

“If you’re a borderline top 25 team today and land JT Daniels and Jermaine Burton out of the transfer portal tomorrow, you could be a top 15 team overnight,” Brandon Marcello of 247Sports said.

Burton and Daniels will be two of the most intriguing players available in the transfer portal.

Georgia, meanwhile, may have to do some retooling after winning the national championship.