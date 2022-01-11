College Football World Reacts To Georgia’s National Championship

Just a few weeks ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide entered the SEC title game as the underdog for a game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Alabama fell down 10-0 early in that game, but boat-raced Georgia the rest of the way en route to a 41-24 win. Both teams cruised through their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, setting up another date – this time for the title.

The Bulldogs, however, found their revenge in the sweetest fashion. After battling with Alabama for much of the game, Georgia took over in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs out-scored Alabama 20-9 in the quarter en route to a 33-18 win.

Of course, fans flocked to social media to react to the stunning win – one that has been a long time coming for Georgia.

“THE YEAR OF THE DAWGS,” college football analyst Stewart Mandel said.

THE YEAR OF THE DAWGS — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 11, 2022

“Pick-six. Take a bow, Georgia fans. The drought is finally ending,” said reporter Matt Fortuna.

Pick-six. Take a bow, Georgia fans. The drought is finally ending. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 11, 2022

“It’s really fitting that #Georgia’s defense slams the door on the National Championship after how dominant the Dawgs’ defense has been all season,” said reporter Matt Lombardo.

It’s really fitting that #Georgia’s defense slams the door on the National Championship after how dominant the Dawgs’ defense has been all season. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 11, 2022

After looking like the clear No. 1 team in the country for much of the season, the Bulldogs dropped just one game.

Apart from that loss to Alabama in the SEC title game, Georgia put together one of the best defensive displays college football has ever seen.

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions.