College Football World Reacts To Leaked Kirby Smart Audio

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks onto the field prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

We’ve got new leaked audio of a college football coach in the heat of the moment. This time, it’s from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

On Tuesday, audio surfaced of Smart’s halftime speech from the Bulldogs’ game against rival Florida last month. In that matchup in Jacksonville, Georgia broke open a 3-0 game right before halftime to take a 24-0 lead.

But Smart still wanted more, and in the locker room, he commanded his team to “break” the Gators in the second half, among other things.

The (very) NSFW clip can be heard below.

Smart is the second coach to have one of his private speeches leaked recently, joining Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis.

But while Davis was admonishing his players, Smart was motivating his, albeit with colorful language. If the Davis audio only drew mild backlash in the college football world, it’s not surprising that Smart’s has generated even less.

After Smart did his yelling back on October 30, Georgia went out and nearly shut out Florida in the second half. A late touchdown was the only blemish in a 34-7 win.

The 10-0 Bulldogs are only two wins away from an undefeated regular season. They’ll face Charleston Southern this Saturday.

