College Football World Reacts To Leaked Kirby Smart Audio

We’ve got new leaked audio of a college football coach in the heat of the moment. This time, it’s from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

On Tuesday, audio surfaced of Smart’s halftime speech from the Bulldogs’ game against rival Florida last month. In that matchup in Jacksonville, Georgia broke open a 3-0 game right before halftime to take a 24-0 lead.

But Smart still wanted more, and in the locker room, he commanded his team to “break” the Gators in the second half, among other things.

The (very) NSFW clip can be heard below.

Smart is the second coach to have one of his private speeches leaked recently, joining Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis.

But while Davis was admonishing his players, Smart was motivating his, albeit with colorful language. If the Davis audio only drew mild backlash in the college football world, it’s not surprising that Smart’s has generated even less.

On the Kirby leaked audio.

No coach wants the confidentiality of his locker room breeched like this.

Yet, I think it makes him look great overall.

The language is bad. Some won't like it.

But I'd play it for every recruit who comes to visit.

Twice.https://t.co/isAnPSEweE — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 17, 2021

Another leaked locker room recording is out. This time it's Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Do players simply not care anymore about locker room ethics??https://t.co/DUBamTyMMv — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 17, 2021

me and a whole offseason of "Kirby took Alabama's fire with him when he left for Georgia" pic.twitter.com/nvQTCkyg4B — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 17, 2021

I don’t like the idea of audio of a coach in an emotional moment speaking to his guys being leaked. That being said, I’d run through a wall after listening to that Kirby Smart audio. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) November 17, 2021

Kirby Smart at halftime vs. Florida pic.twitter.com/QS7qTjoRMY — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 17, 2021

Leaked Kirby Smart speeches > most speeches Strong language as you can imagine, but it gets the job done.

Georgia fans could just make this their alarm in the morning to get going. https://t.co/auRmXkE2VK — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWJBF) November 17, 2021

After Smart did his yelling back on October 30, Georgia went out and nearly shut out Florida in the second half. A late touchdown was the only blemish in a 34-7 win.

The 10-0 Bulldogs are only two wins away from an undefeated regular season. They’ll face Charleston Southern this Saturday.