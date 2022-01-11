The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The Officiating Controversy

Kirby Smart yelling during a Georgia Bulldogs football game.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts to the officials against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a national title game without a controversial call. During the fourth quarter of the Alabama-Georgia game, the officiating crew made a decision that may very well hand the Crimson Tide the championship.

Stetson Bennett was sacked by Christian Harris on third down in Georgia territory for a loss of 11 yards. It appeared as if Bennett threw an incomplete pass while going to the turf, but the refs ruled it a fumble.

As a result, Alabama received possession because the ball was recovered near the sideline by Brian Branch. A few players later, Alabama took the lead on a three-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young.

It didn’t take very long for the sports world to start calling out the officials on social media.

“Oh refs selling again,” Jake Gordon of SportsTalkATL.com said.

“If you had never watched college football before and saw this game and the ref decisions you’d perfectly understand why everyone hates Bama,” Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson said.

Georgia responded fairly well to this unfortunate call, taking the lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell.

With only eight minutes remaining in this game, it’s imperative the officiating crew doesn’t make any crucial mistakes.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.