College Football World Reacts To Stetson Bennett News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett just led the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 40 years. And he’s gonna try to lead them to a second in 2022.

On Wednesday, Bennett announced that he is returning to Georgia for his fifth year of eligibility. It’s a decision that does come with some risk to his long-term prospects though.

Bennett’s NFL draft stock is about as high as it can probably get right now. Unless he puts up historic numbers in 2022, it’s going to be hard for him to help instead of hurt his stock without a national title win.

And speaking of the national title, Georgia is going to have a ton of new starters next year, especially on defense. And even some of the best quarterbacks in college football history have fallen short of winning two national titles in a row.

Georgia fans largely know this, but are happy to have Bennett back under center for 2022 regardless:

Bennett is BACK https://t.co/1sMzbDz5PK — Reese Furlow (@ReeseFurlow) January 19, 2022

I would of gone out on top but good for him https://t.co/mmlWSJlxv6 — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) January 19, 2022

Well, alrighty then! Let's add to that trophy case, Mailman! https://t.co/wBpuZeaZx5 — Chris Davis 🌎🌩 (@chris624wx) January 19, 2022

Tough decision considering his draft stock was so high. https://t.co/zRjnLXLmdW — Dalton Gtone 🥋 (@Gtone_62) January 19, 2022

Stetson Bennett took over the starting job several weeks into the 2021 season and never gave it up. He finished the year with 2,862 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and a 64.5-percent completion rate in 14 games.

But winning back-to-back national titles is still an extremely difficult feat. The Alabama Crimson Tide are the only team in the last 25 years to win back-to-back national titles with the same quarterback, doing so with A.J. McCarron in 2011 and 2012.

Replicating McCarron’s feat might be the only way that Bennett can improve his draft stock next year.

