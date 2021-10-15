College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Tomorrow

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Athens this Saturday to preview an exciting matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats. Moments ago, the network revealed who’ll be this weekend’s celebrity guest picker.

Jeff Foxworthy, one of the most accomplished comedians of all time, will join the College GameDay crew on Saturday to share his picks for Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Foxworthy announced the news in an epic video that was released on the official Twitter account for College GameDay.

“If you are going to be on ESPN College GameDay Saturday at 11:30 ET being the celebrity picker in Athens, Georgia, home of the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, you might be Jeff Foxworthy,” he said in the video.

Tomorrow’s guest picker is ready to roll 🐶@foxoutdoors pic.twitter.com/UxUfItPtPM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2021

Foxworthy actually attended Georgia Tech when he was growing up, so it’s a bit odd to see him sporting a Bulldogs shirt.

On the other hand, this isn’t the first time that Foxworthy has been a guest for ESPN’s college football coverage. Two years ago, he joined The Paul Finebaum Show to preview the SEC Championship Game between LSU and Georgia.

It’s unclear just how skilled Foxworthy is when it comes to predicting college football games, but there’s no doubt he’ll bring energy to the College GameDay set this Saturday morning.

