Just In: ESPN Announces Oct. 3 College Gameday Destination

College GameDay is heading back to SEC country. After back to back weeks at games involving Miami, the popular ESPN Saturday morning show is heading to Athens for Auburn at Georgia.

The South’s Oldest Rivalry is being held earlier than normal this season, due to the reconfigured SEC schedules. Given how today’s games for both teams played out, it should be a very interesting one. Georgia in particular has a lot to prove, after an ugly day against Arkansas.

D’Wan Mathis started at quarterback for the Bulldogs, and it did not go well at all. He was just 8-for-17 for 55 yards and a pick, before being pulled for former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who settled the offense down. The team rallied from an early deficit to win comfortably 37-10, but against an team without an SEC win since 2017, it isn’t much solace. Now, a ton of attention will be paid to JT Daniels’ medical status. He is yet to be cleared to play.

Auburn had a more consistent effort against a solid Kentucky squad, winning 29-13. Sophomore Bo Nix looked very good for the Tigers, completing 16-of-27 for 233 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers were held to just three yards per carry on the day though, something that could be worrisome against an athletic Georgia defense.

📍 A T H E N S We're headed to the Classic City for Auburn-Georgia! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Em5wb7Elhi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2020

As for College GameDay itself, hopefully it doesn’t involve any more absences. This week’s edition of the show featured Kirk Herbstreit broadcasting from home, after an encounter with someone carrying COVID-19.

He has tested negative so far, and got to enjoy the comforts of home for the weekend, but I’m sure he’d like to be back on set, and in person to call next weekend’s primetime game. Hopefully this week proves to have been precautionary, as is believed right now.

It was great to have SEC football back today, though the games were mostly undercards, even with some really fun results like Mississippi State’s shocking upset of LSU. Next week brings us some real heart of the schedule games like this rivalry clash.

