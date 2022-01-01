The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Crazy Stat Sums Up The SEC’s College Football Dominance

2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v AlabamaATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football fans don’t have to love SEC football, but they have to respect it.

Earlier this Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide punched their ticket to the national title game by dismantling the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines isn’t technically over, but it looks like Kirby Smart’s squad is well on their way to the national championship game.

If Georgia does take care of business and defeat Michigan, the SEC will have qualified 18 teams into the last 16 national championship games.

“The SEC is 30 minutes away from qualifying 18 teams into the last 16 national championship games,” Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated tweeted.

Talk about dominating the competition.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and LSU have made appearances in national championship games over the past decade and a half.

We’ve seen schools like Clemson and Ohio State prevent the SEC from hoisting the national title from time to time, but you can only hold down the best conference in college football for so long.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.