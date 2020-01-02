Update On Georgia RB D’Andre Swift Before Kickoff

D’Andre Swift’s availability for tonight’s Sugar Bowl has been in question during the runup to the game. Based on the pregame activities, it looks like he’s going to give it a shot for Georgia against Baylor.

Swift has been nursing a bruised shoulder, and has been considered a game time decision through bowl preparations. He’s also set to make a decision on the NFL Draft after the bowl game, so there’s a decent chance this is his last as a Dawg.

Before kickoff, Swift participated in pregame drills, and is dressed to play. That’s good news for Kirby Smart’s team, which already has numerous important pieces out for the Sugar Bowl.

D’Andre Swift just took the field. Looks like he’s going to play. — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) January 2, 2020

D’Andre Swift dressed out and on field pregame. Came out by himself. — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) January 2, 2020

During the week, Smart said that he’d only play D’Andre Swift at 100-percent. Whether or not he’s at that level is a very good question, but it does sound like if he plays, he should be able to take on a solid workload.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“As far as D’Andre, I don’t know. We’re going to wait and see,” Smart said Tuesday. “He’s competed. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I keep repeating that because he has. Certainly, if he feels like he’s able to go and go at 100 percent, we’re going to use him. He’s done more this last week in practice than he did before the SEC Championship game, that’s for certain, so excited to see where he goes.”

Swift was very limited against LSU in the SEC title game, touching the ball five times for 31 total yards. On the season, he has 1,432 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

The No. 5 Bulldogs and No. 7 Baylor Bears are set for an 8:45 p.m. ET kickoff. Even with all of the absences, Georgia is a 3.5 point favorite.