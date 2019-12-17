D’Andre Swift Announces Update On NFL Draft Decision

D’Andre Swift has been as advertised for the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs this season. The star running back led the way for Georgia’s always-dynamic backfield, rushing for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

He has one year of eligibility left, but running backs tend to leave for the NFL when they can. Players at the position tend to wear down earlier in their careers than others, and it is important to take advantage when they can.

I’d still bet on Swift heading to the NFL Draft when all is said and done. Today, he made it clear that the decision has not yet been made.

He says that he’ll make the decision after Georgia’s Sugar Bowl game against Baylor. It has not been confirmed whether or not he’ll play in that one, but this seems like a good sign for Georgia in that regard as well.

I have not made my decision yet… I will decide after the bowl game!!! — SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) December 17, 2019

Swift was banged up late in the season for Georgia. He wound up playing in the loss to LSU, but only sparingly, carrying the ball twice for 13 yards.

UGA lost that game decisively, 37-10.

D’Andre Swift could be among the first running backs taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, if he does declare. As DawgNation notes, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Swift as the first running back taken, at No. 21 to Tennessee. There are plenty of dynamic backs in the class though, so it will be quite competitive.

The Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Baylor will be played on Jan. 1.