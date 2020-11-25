Danny Kanell Calls SEC Team’s CFB Playoff Ranking An “Absolute Joke”

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee released its inaugural rankings for the 2020 season.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State took the top four spots in the playoff rankings. The SEC added two others shortly after with Texas A&M and Florida coming in at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

It was a different SEC program that stole the headlines, though. Georgia came in at No. 9 despite having two losses on the season.

That prompted an incredible reaction from college football analyst Danny Kanell. He made it clear he was not happy with the Bulldogs being in the top 10 this week.

“Georgia is tremendously overrated at 5-2 to come in at No. 9 is an absolute joke,” Kanell said. “It shows you the love affair that the committee has with the SEC, which is okay some years. But this year, Georgia’s supposedly dominant defense was shredded by both Alabama and the Florida Gators…They have one win that is okay which against Auburn in Week 2.”

"It is brand recognition and a blind love affair with the SEC, which this season is not as good as it's been in years past."@dannykanell is HOT over Georgia's No. 9 ranking. pic.twitter.com/RcQAkxvTn2 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 25, 2020

Georgia was the highest-ranked two-loss team. Despite the team’s struggles on offense, the playoff committee clearly thinks the Bulldogs are one of the top teams in the country.

With J.T. Daniels under center last weekend, Georgia’s offense finally looked like a contender in the SEC. Perhaps that was all the committee needed to see to place Georgia inside the top 10 of the first rankings.