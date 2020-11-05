New season, different quarterback, same problems for Georgia football. The Bulldogs offense continues to underachieve, despite fielding one of the most talented rosters, at least on paper, in college football.

College football analyst Danny Kanell identified his “biggest problem” with Georgia football on Thursday morning. He believes the Bulldogs have to evolve their passing game to catch up with the rest of college football’s elites.

“My biggest problem with Georgia has been it’s lack of evolving their pass game,” Kanell said on Twitter. “They’re still playing like it’s 2000 not 2020.”

Kanell isn’t just spewing out misinformation, either. He brought the receipts with him. Per Kanell, the Bulldogs have only surpassed 300 passing yards in a game four times since 2017.

It’s hard to believe Georgia football’s offense continues to disappoint. The Bulldogs can’t seem to get the quarterback position right.

Kirby Smart once had current Ohio State quarterback and Heisman contender Justin Fields in his quarterback room. Bu he started Jake Fromm instead. This season has presented an even worse quarterback situation.

Stetson Bennett has been a cool story. But the Bulldogs aren’t going to win the SEC title this season if Bennett is the starting quarterback. That much was clear when Alabama dominated Georgia football just a few weeks ago.

The Bulldogs have to find the right quarterback and evolve their passing game if they hope to win a national championship in coming years.