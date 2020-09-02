Danny Kanell Reacts To Georgia QB Jamie Newman’s Decision

Georgia QB Jamie Newman stunned the college football world today by announcing his decision to forego his senior season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell is among the many who are supportive of Newman’s decision. However, he is lamenting the damage that the move may do to his draft stock.

Kanell believes that Newman could have given his stock a major boost if he had just a solid year at Georgia. He now speculates that leaving early will drop him to the 3rd or 4th round next year.

“Everyone has the right to make their own personal decision but I think Jamie Newman could have helped his draft stock tremendously with a solid year at Georgia,” Kanell wrote. “Without it?? Most likely a 3rd or 4th rounder…”

Jamie Newman had a very strong season as starter for Wake Forest in 2019. He completed 60.9-percent of his passes for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. On the ground, he added another 574 yards and six touchdowns.

Newman also boasts three bowl game appearances, including MVP honors at the 2018 Birmingham Bowl for his winning effort against Memphis.

He was expected to take over for Jake Fromm in 2020. But now that starting job will presumably go to USC transfer JT Daniels instead.

We’ll find out next year if Danny Kanell’s prediction for Newman proves true.