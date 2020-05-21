David Pollack Predicting ‘Huge’ Year For 1 Transfer Quarterback

With Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, Jalen Hurts and so many other quarterbacks off to the NFL, there’s room for someone brand new to have a big year in 2020.

ESPN’s David Pollack believes that one quarterback fresh off a transfer could be in line for a great season. On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Pollack proclaimed that Georgia QB Jamie Newman will have a “huge year.”

Pollack explained that Newman’s size, athleticism and ball skills make him ideal for a huge year. He feels that moving to Georgia is like “driving a Ferrari” and thinks he could be a first-round pick.

“I tell you what, there’s going to be a lot of pub about him and the train will continue to roll,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “If you watched last year, Jamie Newman is a kid that was in the ACC and wasn’t talked about much because played at a school that wasn’t paid attention to at Wake Forest. He’s a big, physical, strong kid. He’s 6-3, 225 pounds. Really good athlete who also makes ridiculous throws. Now he goes to Georgia with driving a Ferrari. I think he has a huge year and will be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.”

Newman may come from a less prolific program in Wake Forest, but there’s little doubt he overachieved there. He led the Demon Deacons to a Birmingham Bowl win over Memphis in 2018 and followed that up with superb numbers in 2019.

As a junior, Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing over 60-percent of his passes. Wake Forest went 8-5 that season, with their most regular season wins since 2007.

But he entered the transfer portal after the season, and quickly hooked up with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Suffice it to say, the Bulldogs have plenty to be excited about with an experienced hand under center.