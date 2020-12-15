David Pollack Reacts To How Georgia Has Played With JT Daniels

For most of the 2020 season, the Georgia Bulldogs have been underwhelming on offense. However, that was before JT Daniels was named the starting quarterback.

Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis were holding down the starting job through the first half of the season. It wasn’t until late November that Kirby Smart finally named Daniels the starter, and it’s very obvious that was the right move.

In three games as the starter, Daniels has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 839 yards, nine touchdowns and an interception.

Georgia has been so impressive with Daniels at quarterback that David Pollack is finally complimenting his alma mater this year. He had a glowing review of the Bulldogs during the latest episode of the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi.’

“Anybody who listens to me, I’m not a homer, OK? I’m not. So I don’t care if you (think I am). I’m just telling you, I’m not,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “Does anybody look at — and I’m not saying Georgia deserves to be in the Playoffs, I’m not, OK? That’s not what I’m saying, so clean your ears out. But Georgia, looking at that team now with (quarterback) JT Daniels — it’s clearly better, it’s clearly different.”

Pollack is right that Georgia looks clearly different with Daniels running the offense. There’s a reason he was a former five-star quarterback.

Despite their improvements on the offensive end, it almost seems like it’s too little, too late for the Bulldogs.

Georgia would need a lot of help to make the College Football Playoff this season. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame are all in prime position to make the Playoff. Right behind them is Texas A&M, so it’ll take a lot for Georgia to reach the postseason.

Regardless, the Bulldogs have found their quarterback of the future.