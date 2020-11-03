David Pollack Sends Clear Message To Georgia Football Program

It might seem unfair to criticize a program that is ranked inside the top five, but there are serious concerns about the Georgia Bulldogs’ offense this season. In fact, school legend David Pollack went in on his alma mater on Monday.

During yesterday’s edition of the ‘CFP Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi,’ Pollack made some interesting comments about Georgia’s performance against Kentucky last weekend.

Georgia had just 14 points against Kentucky, as Stetson Bennett finished with 131 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Pollack believes it might be time for the coaching staff to start D’Wan Mathis.

“If I’m going to run the ball and throw screens, why not let D’Wan Mathis do that,” Pollack said. “He’s 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and a freak of an athlete. He’ll open up the running game, he’ll open up the boot game, and he can throw screens. It’s interesting that they’re not finding their pulse.”

Pollack wasn’t done criticizing Georgia’s offensive struggles, as he then dropped a bombshell of a message for his alma mater.

“Here’s one more thing to everyone out there: Georgia has been a quarterback away for four years. An awesome, first-round type quarterback away. A Justin Fields away from winning a national title. Someone like that would be the difference in Georgia winning a championship, and if you’re following what I’m saying, you should know what I’m saying. They had Justin Fields on their roster for God’s sake.”

Remember, the Bulldogs started Jake Fromm over Justin Fields. After spending one year in Athens, Fields took his talents to Columbus.

Fields could end up winning the Heisman Trophy this season, meanwhile Georgia doesn’t have any consistency at quarterback right now.

[CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi]