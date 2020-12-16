Deion Sanders Flipped A 4-Star Recruit From Georgia

Deion Sanders has done some job recruiting as the head coach at Jackson State. Today, with the start of the Early Signing Period, he scored a huge recruiting win, at Georgia’s expense.

De’Jahn Warren of Lackawanna Community College is one of the top JuCo players in the country. 247Sports ranks him as a four-star composite player, at No. 1 among JuCo cornerbacks, and No. 2 in the JuCo ranks overall.

Back in August, he committed to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Today, he made the big flip to play at the FCS level for Coach Prime and Jackson State. Deion Sanders has gotten some good news recently, with the transfer of his son Shilo from South Carolina to JSU. Now, he could be getting another impressive defensive back in Warren.

“After given the chance, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be coached amongst the greats,” Warren said in an Instagram video, announcing his decision. “With over 45 years of experience, I think I found the home for me. Without any further adieu, I’m ready to party at JSU. I’m committed to Jackson State University. Get ready.”

247’s Georgia site indicates that there may be grade concerns that played a role here. We’ll see if that prevents him from enrolling, but for an FCS program, that is likely worth the risk here, and it could still set Jackson State to get him down the road once things shake out.

UGA loses the nation’s No. 2 junior college prospect, Lackawanna (Scranton, Pa.) cornerback De’Jahn Warren to Jackson State. He originally committed to Georgia over Penn State, suggesting that the flip to Jackson State has something to do with academics. Warren is the nation’s top JUCO cornerback.

Deion Sanders promised to bring a largely unprecedented level of talent to the HBCU level, at least in modern college football. He seems to be delivering there.

His son Shedeur Sanders, a four-star quarterback, has committed to play for him. Shilo Sanders was a major contributor on an SEC defense. On the transfer market, Jackson State is also bringing in former four-star Florida State wide receiver Isaiah Bolden, Mizzou offensive tackle Dylan Spencer, Mississippi State cornerback Javorrius Selmon, and Tennessee linebacker Nyles Gaddy.

Time will tell what kind of coach Deion Sanders is on game day, but as a recruiter, he is crushing it right now. The Tigers are going to be fun to watch over the next few years.