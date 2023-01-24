Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.

Thomas is accused of "standing in front of a fourth floor East Campus Village dorm room door, blocking the exit and telling a female who he argued with that she could not leave."

He is being charged with felony false imprisonment for that, as well as a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly bruising the woman's arm and causing abrasions on her shins.

The 17-year-old woman, who described Thomas as her boyfriend, said she had lived with the 20-year-old football player in Alabama and Mississippi and intended to live with him in an apartment in Athens, Ga.

Thomas, who transferred to Georgia in December after two seasons at Mississippi State, was released on bond Monday afternoon. He addressed the incident in a Facebook post later that night.

“Y’all know I’m not that type of person,” Thomas wrote. “I know better than that my momma taught me well! I’ll never EVER put my hands on a female !! Gots to get away from social media.”