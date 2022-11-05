Dick Vitale Reveals His Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Georgia and Tennessee will square off this Saturday in a game that could have massive College Football Playoff implications.

Moments ago, the legendary Dick Vitale released his prediction for this SEC matchup.

Vitale believes Georgia will defeat Tennessee. He expects the crowd at Sanford Stadium to play a factor.

"Look for a CLASSIC btw @GeorgiaFootball # 3 vs # 1 @Vol_Football in an @SEC showdown," Vitale tweeted. "No doubt Vols r explosive offensively but just as a fan (certainly not an expert) my VBDI says that Georgia behind a fired up home crowd wins 38-34!"

Oddsmakers have Georgia favored over Tennessee. However, there are plenty of analysts who think the Volunteers will add another impressive win to their résumé this weekend.

If Tennessee is going to defeat Georgia on the road, it'll need a strong performance from Hendon Hooker. The experienced quarterback has 21 touchdowns and only one interception this season.

Kickoff for the Georgia-Tennessee game is at 3:30 p.m. ET. This game will be televised on CBS.